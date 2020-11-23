United States: Businesses Should Prepare For A New Phase Of Privacy Regulation And Enforcement In The United States - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Californians have ushered in a law protecting individuals' privacy unlike any other in the United States, and businesses are well-advised to evaluate its impact and prepare to comply.
On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit." Murkowski was one of the first Republican...
NPR reports that Judge Merrick Garland is under serious consideration by Joe Biden to serve as Attorney General. In 2016, Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama. He..
BuzzFeed is acquiring HuffPost. CNN reports that this purchase is part of a larger deal with Verizon Media Group. Verizon Media bought HuffPost as part of a deal with AOL in 2015. Verizon will become a..