Canada: Ontario Court Clarifies Law For The Commencement Of Limitation Periods For Prosecutorial Torts - Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
In the recent decision of MacKinnon v. Halton Regional Police Services Board et al, 2020 ONSC 6908, the Ontario Superior Court dismissed a plaintiff's claim on a motion for summary judgment for being commenced ...
In the recent decision of MacKinnon v. Halton Regional Police Services Board et al, 2020 ONSC 6908, the Ontario Superior Court dismissed a plaintiff's claim on a motion for summary judgment for being commenced ...
|
|
You Might Like