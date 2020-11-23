Canada: Ontario Announces COVID-19 Workplace Education And Enforcement Campaigns - Miller Thomson LLP
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
On November 19, 2020, the government of Ontario announced that it is undertaking a series of education and enforcement campaigns to promote compliance with COVID-19 health and safety requirements.
On November 19, 2020, the government of Ontario announced that it is undertaking a series of education and enforcement campaigns to promote compliance with COVID-19 health and safety requirements.
|
|
You Might Like