You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: 200 guests limit revised, now only 50 people allowed at weddings in Delhi|Oneindia News



As the Coronavirus rages on in the Capital, No more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings in Delhi as the state government revised the 200-limit amid surge in coronavirus cases. During a press.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago Indian-origin couple's unusual drive-in wedding to bypass Covid guest limit|Oneindia News



An Indian origin Couple in UK refused to delay their wedding plans due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. They came up with an usual idea keeping the social distancing measures in mind. They grabbed eyeballs.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:39 Published on October 8, 2020 Indian wedding industry struggles with bleak future due to COVID-19



The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the Indian economy and left several industries including the wedding sector without business. The businesses involved in weddings have been badly hit by COVID and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published on September 29, 2020