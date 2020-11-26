UK: Coronavirus - Supporting You With Your Subject Access Requests And Data Protection Compliance - Veale Wasbrough Vizards
We have recently launched a number of new services to help schools and academy trusts manage their everyday data protection issues during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
