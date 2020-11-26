United States: Illinois Supreme Court Amends Supreme Court Rule 23 To Allow Citation Of Unpublished Opinions For Persuasive Purposes - Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Madison County, Ill. (November 24, 2020) - On November 20, 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court amended Supreme Court Rule 23 to allow unpublished Rule 23 orders issued on or after January 1, 2021...
One day after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled that certain mail-in ballots in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties should be counted, at least one of the losing parties has asked the Supreme Court to..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:51Published