United States: Illinois Supreme Court Amends Supreme Court Rule 23 To Allow Citation Of Unpublished Opinions For Persuasive Purposes - Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

United States: Illinois Supreme Court Amends Supreme Court Rule 23 To Allow Citation Of Unpublished Opinions For Persuasive Purposes

Mondaq Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Madison County, Ill. (November 24, 2020) - On November 20, 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court amended Supreme Court Rule 23 to allow unpublished Rule 23 orders issued on or after January 1, 2021...
