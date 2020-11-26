United States: Pre-Pandemic Chapter 13 Defaults Received CARES Act Modification Protection In The Middle District Of Alabama - Bradley Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

In a notable decision interpreting the March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Alabama held that Chapter 13 debtors... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

