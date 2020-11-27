Global  
 

Canada: Tax Guidance: A Transfer Between Spouses Doesn't Invoke Vicarious Tax Liability Under Section 160 If The Transferee Made A Legally Enforceable Promise To Pay The Transferor's Creditors: Brown V The Queen, 2020 TCC 45 – A Canadian Tax Law

Section 160 of the Income Tax Act is a tax collection tool. It thwarts a taxpayer who attempts to hide assets from a Canada Revenue Agency tax collector by transferring them to a non-arm's-length party.
