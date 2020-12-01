Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India: Balancing Transnational And Territorial Problems: Scope Of Article 42 Of The CISG - Khurana and Khurana

Mondaq Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Globalisation has paved the way for various transnational conventions, the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG) being one of them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like