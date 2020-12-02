Turkey: Notice For The Legal Obligations For November 2020 - CottGroup Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Sanitation tax is collected in 2 installments each year from the workplaces that benefit from the municipal solid waste collection and sewerage services. Deadline for the second installment is 30.11.2020. 👓 View full article

