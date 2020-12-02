Gibraltar: Gibraltar Insurance Sector Welcomes Developments In Relation To Managing General Agents (MGAs) - ISOLAS
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
HM Government of Gibraltar has published the Financial Services (Insurance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2020, which came into force on the 26th November 2020.
HM Government of Gibraltar has published the Financial Services (Insurance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2020, which came into force on the 26th November 2020.
|
|
You Might Like