Gibraltar: Gibraltar Insurance Sector Welcomes Developments In Relation To Managing General Agents (MGAs) - ISOLAS Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

HM Government of Gibraltar has published the Financial Services (Insurance) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2020, which came into force on the 26th November 2020. 👓 View full article

