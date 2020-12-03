Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Switzerland: Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence Initiative Brought To A Public Vote In Switzerland – Initiative Fails, Parliament Indirect Counterproposal Moves Forward - Ropes & Gray LLP

Mondaq Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
On November 29, a public referendum was held to amend the Swiss constitution that would have required mandatory human rights and environmental due diligence by businesses and introduced liability for extraterritorial human rights and environmental violations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Protests erupt as police thrash peaceful demonstrators in PoK

Protests erupt as police thrash peaceful demonstrators in PoK 03:52

 These horrifying scenes of police baton charging peaceful demonstrators in Rawalakot area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir are not unprecedented but an exact reflection of what anyone who dissents or demands in the illegally occupied PoK goes through. The people in this so-called Azad Kashmir which means...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Swiss voters reject proposals to increase liability for big companies [Video]

Swiss voters reject proposals to increase liability for big companies

Switzerland has rejected measures that would have stiffened penalties against Swiss companies that violate human rights or harm the environment.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:04Published
Human rights groups denounce Cuba harassment of activist group [Video]

Human rights groups denounce Cuba harassment of activist group

International human rights groups have denounced the state harassment of a group of activists in Cuba.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published
Chile protesters call on the gov't to release political prisoners [Video]

Chile protesters call on the gov't to release political prisoners

Demonstrations once again turn violent as Chileans demand the president’s resignation and the release of political prisoners.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:13Published