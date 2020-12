This Thanksgiving season, patent practitioners can be thankful for a Federal Circuit opinion clarifying how the Court considers evidence of public...

United States: Reply Evidence Sufficient To Establish Printed Publication Status Of Reference - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP In doing so, the Federal Circuit explained that the PTAB properly considered evidence submitted by Twitter in its reply brief that was not previously submitted...

