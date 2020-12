You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arlene Foster 'delighted' with UK vaccine rollout



First Minister Arlene Foster said she is delighted that the first person inthe world to receive a coronavirus vaccination outside clinical trials is fromher native Co Fermanagh. Speaking to reporters.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 10 hours ago Northern Ireland traders in the dark over post-Brexit trade with Britain



Northern Ireland retailers say they're not ready for new trading arrangements with Britain from January 1 as they've not been given the technical information needed. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:38 Published 13 hours ago First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland



The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 16 hours ago