You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Report: HHS's COVID-19 Data For Availability Of Beds, Meds, PPE Varies Wildly



When COVID-19 reached the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection tracked data related to its spread. However, President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force wrested control from the CDC,.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:48 Published 5 days ago E-Detailing, Telehealth Are Key Marketing Priorities Amid Pandemic: Heartbeat’s Dan Haller



The coronavirus pandemic has raised public awareness about health issues, but it also presented many challenges to marketers of health-related products and services. With many doctor's offices closed.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 17:20 Published 2 weeks ago BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination



BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, will seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The drug companies will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the US Food and.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago