United States: As COVID-19 Cases Overwhelm The Golden State, Cal/OSHA Imposes More Burdens On Employers - Proskauer Rose LLP

On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths. The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19. More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. There have been more than 273,000 reported COVID-19 deaths...
The United States reported more than 205,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,400 deaths on Friday as the number of confirmed infections in the country soared past 13 million. Over 30 states saw increases in..
