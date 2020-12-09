Global  
 

United States: Paid Speaking May Be Risky: OIG Issues Special Fraud Alert Relating To Speaker Programs - Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Mondaq Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
On Nov. 16, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (OIG) issued a Special Fraud Alert related to speaker programs...
United States: HHS OIG Issues Rare Special Fraud Alert Addressing Speaker Programs - Duane Morris LLP

 On November 16, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued a Special Fraud Alert addressing speaker...
