You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Argentina introduces wealth tax for COVID-19 relief



As lines for handouts get longer in Argentina, the government turns to its richest citizens for help. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45 Published 4 days ago American Taxpayers Can Deduct Charitable Contributions On 2020 Returns, Even Without Itemizing



The IRS estimates that nearly 90% of US taxpayers take the standard deduction instead of itemizing. Under the new tax code, not itemizing made it virtually impossible to claim a tax deduction for.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published 6 days ago Mayor Lightfoot Thanks Aldermen Who Backed Proposed Property Tax Hike



After the City Council Finance Committee signed off on a proposed $94 million property tax hike and other new revenue sources in her 2021 budget plan, Mayor Lori Lightfoot thanked aldermen who voted in.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:30 Published 3 weeks ago