Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: New CMS Most Favored Nation Drug Pricing Rule Could Negatively Impact The Bottom Lines Of Hospitals, Physician Practices - Hall, Render, Killian, Health & Lyman

Mondaq Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") published an Interim Final Rule on November 27, 2020 that creates a new drug reimbursement model tying Medicare Part B drug reimbursement...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Move over Girl Scouts, here comes GRLSwirl

Move over Girl Scouts, here comes GRLSwirl 04:44

 GRLSwirl is a skateboarding sisterhood based in Venice, California, that is quickly spreading all over the world. They are building communities with the message of female empowerment and inclusiveness, with satellite chapters in New York and San Diego, and more on the way. Editor’s note: This story...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Survey reveals 40% of Americans have struggled with food insecurity for the first time during the pandemic [Video]

Survey reveals 40% of Americans have struggled with food insecurity for the first time during the pandemic

Six in 10 Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired them to give back to their communities, according to a new survey. The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their experiences, including how..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Over 100 arrested in Sydney drug bust [Video]

Over 100 arrested in Sydney drug bust

Police in New South Wales arrested 137 people and seized more than A$174,000 (U.S. $129,108) worth of drugs over nine days in November and December, in an operation set up as part of an ongoing effort..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump has said his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positivefor coronavirus. The US president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet thatthe former New York mayor had tested positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: The Sprint To Value: CMS Transforms The Stark Law - Hall, Render, Killian, Health & Lyman

 As anticipated, the Final Rule included some major changes to the Stark regulations that will drive physician contracting, compensation models and compliance...
Mondaq