Canada: CRA Wants Coinsquare To Disclose Confidential Client Info - Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Mondaq Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
On September 18, 2020, the CRA filed a Federal Court application to have the Toronto-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Coinsquare Ltd., to disclose confidential tax information on its clients' cryptocurrency trading and holding activities.
