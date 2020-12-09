Canada: CRA Wants Coinsquare To Disclose Confidential Client Info - Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

On September 18, 2020, the CRA filed a Federal Court application to have the Toronto-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Coinsquare Ltd., to disclose confidential tax information on its clients' cryptocurrency trading and holding activities. 👓 View full article

