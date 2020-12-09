Global  
 

Canada: Proactive Pay Equity Closer Than Ever For Federally Regulated Employers: Regulations Released For Stakeholder Comment - Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP

Mondaq Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Proactive pay equity should now be on the radars of most federally regulated employers. Recently, the Government of Canada published the proposed regulations...
