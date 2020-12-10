Global  
 

United States: CSBS Continues Streamlining For Payments Firms, Announces One Company, One Exam Program - Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Mondaq Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
On September 15, the CSBS announced that money transmitters operating in 40 or more states will be able to take advantage of a new, comprehensive exam designed to satisfy all state money transmitter examination requirements in 2021.
