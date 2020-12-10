Global  
 

Canada: Municipal Tax Law Update: Province Expands COVID-19 Property Tax Relief To Shopping Mall Owners (And Other Businesses) In Lockdown Areas: - Minden Gross LLP

Mondaq Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Further to our November 17, 2020 "Municipal Tax Law Update: COVID-19 Property Tax Relief for Eligible Businesses", an update was made to the Ontario Government's website on...
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Law professors: Businesses can enforce vaccine requirements

Law professors: Businesses can enforce vaccine requirements 02:29

 41 Action News spoke with two law professors, each who specialize in Constitutional and Administrative law, to find out if private businesses can enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates and refuse service to consumers who choose to not get the vaccine.

 PROVINCE EXPANDS COVID-19 PROPERTY TAX RELIEF TO SHOPPING MALL OWNERS (and other businesses) in LOCKDOWN AREAS:
