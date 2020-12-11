Global  
 

South Africa: Supreme Court Declares The Court Of Appeal As The Last Appellate Court For Labour Matters - Bowmans

Mondaq Friday, 11 December 2020
In a ruling delivered on 7 December 2020, the Supreme Court in Uganda (Court), held that the Court of Appeal is the last appellate court in labour matters arising from the Industrial Court.
