United States: Employer Vaccine Update: As FDA Reviews Vaccines, Drug Makers Report Limited Supplies - Husch Blackwell LLP
Friday, 11 December 2020 () The FDA could approve two COVID-19 vaccines within a matter of days. However, drug makers have tried to keep expectations in check about how much vaccine they can deliver immediately and...
On Tuesday, the first COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out in the United Kingdom. However, here in the United States, we're still waiting for an approval on a vaccine. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Dr. David Agus about what is causing the delay.
Hospitals, nurses and even UPS is readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This..
The Food and Drug Administration' Vaccines Advisory Committee Thursday recommended Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine be approved for emergency use, which would trigger a massive distribution effort. Hospitals..