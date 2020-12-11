United States: Employer Vaccine Update: As FDA Reviews Vaccines, Drug Makers Report Limited Supplies - Husch Blackwell LLP

Global  
 

United States: Employer Vaccine Update: As FDA Reviews Vaccines, Drug Makers Report Limited Supplies

December 11, 2020
The FDA could approve two COVID-19 vaccines within a matter of days. However, drug makers have tried to keep expectations in check about how much vaccine they can deliver immediately and...
Why Is The U.S. Lagging Behind In Vaccine Distribution 02:44

 On Tuesday, the first COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out in the United Kingdom. However, here in the United States, we're still waiting for an approval on a vaccine. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Dr. David Agus about what is causing the delay.

Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins Crucial Vote

The covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is one big step closer to the public. A group of outside experts assembled by the FDA largely voted to recommend the vaccine. The vaccine was..

U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout

Hospitals, nurses and even UPS is readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This..

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine One Step Away From FDA Approval After Panel Recommends Emergency Use

The Food and Drug Administration' Vaccines Advisory Committee Thursday recommended Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine be approved for emergency use, which would trigger a massive distribution effort. Hospitals..

