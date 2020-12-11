Global  
 

Cayman Islands: Law And Practice Cayman Islands - Campbells

Mondaq Friday, 11 December 2020
In 2019, a total of six restructuring petitions were filed in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. Of these, three related to share capital reductions and two related to schemes of arrangement.
