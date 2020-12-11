United States: Washington, D.C. Update: Bipartisan Emergency COVID Relief Act Of 2020 - Becker & Poliakoff
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Tuesday evening, the House passed HR 8900, an appropriations Continuing Resolution ("CR") that extends current government funding levels through the end of Friday, December 18th.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that stimulus negotiations could stretch on after Christmas if necessary. "If we need more time, then we take more time." Pelosi said there has to be a bill and Congress "cannot go home without it." Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach a pandemic...
