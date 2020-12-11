Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement: Affinity Groups At Work - Verrill Dana

Mondaq Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
This is the seventh post in a 12-part series on how companies can show support for the Black Lives Matter movement by changing company policies and practices.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Four charged with criminal damage following toppling of Bristol’s Colston statue [Video]

Four charged with criminal damage following toppling of Bristol’s Colston statue

Four people have been charged with criminal damage after the toppling of astatue of slave trader Edward Colston. Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25,Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will appear..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
These Athletes Made Impactful Statements in 2020 [Video]

These Athletes Made Impactful Statements in 2020

From social injustice across the United States to the continued terror of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a hard year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
Black Lives Matter protesters stage rally outside Los Angeles mayor's house [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters stage rally outside Los Angeles mayor's house

Black Lives Matter demonstrators staged another protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home on Tuesday (December 8).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement: Deciphering Between Diversity Inclusion And Equity - Verrill Dana

 This is the eighth post in a 12-part series on how companies can show support for the Black Lives Matter movement by changing company policies and practices.
Mondaq