United States: Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement: Affinity Groups At Work - Verrill Dana

These Athletes Made, Impactful Statements in 2020.
From social injustice across the United States
to the continued terror of the COVID-19 pandemic,
2020 has been a hard year.
In times like these, we look to our favorite athlete
to act as leaders and inspire us to do better. .
Here are 10...
Four people have been charged with criminal damage after the toppling of astatue of slave trader Edward Colston. Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25,Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will appear..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published