United States: Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement: Affinity Groups At Work - Verrill Dana

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 19 hours ago Four charged with criminal damage following toppling of Bristol’s Colston statue



Four people have been charged with criminal damage after the toppling of astatue of slave trader Edward Colston. Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25,Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will appear.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago Black Lives Matter protesters stage rally outside Los Angeles mayor's house



Black Lives Matter demonstrators staged another protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home on Tuesday (December 8). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago