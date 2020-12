You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PPP forgiveness webinar taking place today



Today you can learn how to get your paycheck protection program loan forgiven. The Small Business Administration of Nevada is hosting a free webinar to share tips for working with your lender to help.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago SBA loan application demonstrates little vetting in securing emergency funding



A Tennessee woman is calling for more oversight on the U.S. Small Business Administration loan program, saying it has made people an easy target for thieves. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago New PPP 'Loan Necessity' Questionnaire Raises Concern Among Small Business Owners



Months after thousands of small businesses accepted government aid to help them get through the pandemic, some borrowers are worried the government is changing the forgiveness rules. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:41 Published 3 weeks ago