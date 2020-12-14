Romania: Copyright Protection Granted To Computer Programs - Maravela, Popescu & Asociatii
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Since the legislation offers no definition of a computer program, copyright protection of computer programs was subject to many studies and case-law, both on national and on international level.
Since the legislation offers no definition of a computer program, copyright protection of computer programs was subject to many studies and case-law, both on national and on international level.
|
|
You Might Like