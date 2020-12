Afternoon Briefs: Ex-Jones Day lawyers drop class action claims; ‘Grim Reaper’ lawyer fights sanctions bid Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

*Ex-Jones Day associates drop class action claims in bias lawsuit*



Former female associates suing Jones Day for alleged bias have agreed to drop their… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like