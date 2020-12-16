Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada: Ontario Labour Board Awards $25,000 To Worker Fired For Raising Concerns About COVID-19 - Fasken

Mondaq Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A recent decision of the Ontario Labour Relations Board reminds employers that health and safety concerns raised by workers about COVID-19 should be taken seriously...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SM school board talks about staff, health concerns caused by COVID-19 [Video]

SM school board talks about staff, health concerns caused by COVID-19

The Shawnee Mission school board held a special meeting Tuesday to address staff and health concerns caused by COVID-19. More than 400 students and staff are sick and nearly 700 more are in quarantine.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:21Published