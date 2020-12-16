Global  
 

United Arab Emirates: Economic Substance Report - ESR 2020 Filing Reminder - BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP

In accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 57 of 2020, entities that conduct Relevant Activities under the Economic Substance Regulations must file directly with the Ministry, regardless of whether they have previously filed ...
