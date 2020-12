Canada: Canada To Increase Carbon Taxes By 566% - Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Canadian federal government recently announced that the carbon tax will increase from its current $30 per tonne of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to $170 per tonne in 2030... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like