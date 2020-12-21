Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia: Inside Track: Local Government - In the media, In practice and courts, Cases and Legislation - Holding Redlich

Mondaq Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
This newsletter links to recent media releases, reports, cases and legislation relating to local government in Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Thais vote in first local elections since 2014 coup

Thais vote in first local elections since 2014 coup 02:47

 Sunday’s polls come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and ongoing youth protests against Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news [Video]

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday thatwould make Facebook and Google pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenbergsaid the legislation to create the News Media..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
How Retailers Can Benefit From Sharing Data: LiveRamp’s Stratton [Video]

How Retailers Can Benefit From Sharing Data: LiveRamp’s Stratton

SAN FRANCISCO - They may have come to regard their own customer and prospect data as closely-guarded information. But retails have plenty to gain from sharing their customer data with other..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:45Published
DSP’s Need Full Transparency: Simpli.fi’s Prioleau [Video]

DSP’s Need Full Transparency: Simpli.fi’s Prioleau

Connected TV has the ability to target TV ads at the household level - but, because households in a given area are often similar, often what that means is that ad buyers target local areas by proxy...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:38Published