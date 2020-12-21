Switzerland: Post-Brexit Services Agreement Visa Flexibility Announced For 2021 - Envoy Global, Inc.
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Switzerland and the UK have announced a services agreement enabling UK professionals to work and travel in Switzerland without a visa or work authorization for up to 90 days per year.
