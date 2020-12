UK: C CHALLENGER - To Rescind Or Not To Rescind? - Quadrant Chambers Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Chris Smith QC was instructed by Fanos Theophani, and the associates Harriet Thornton and Hayley Flood at Preston Turnbull LLP. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like