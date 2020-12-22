European Union: Luxembourg Confirms Gibraltar Exclusion From The Benefit Of The EU Parent Subsidiary Directive - Maples Group Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

A summary of the recent Luxembourg tax authorities decision to exclude Gibraltar companies from the benefits of the EU Parent Subsidiary Directive as of 1 January 2021. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

