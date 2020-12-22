European Union: Luxembourg Confirms Gibraltar Exclusion From The Benefit Of The EU Parent Subsidiary Directive - Maples Group
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
A summary of the recent Luxembourg tax authorities decision to exclude Gibraltar companies from the benefits of the EU Parent Subsidiary Directive as of 1 January 2021.
A summary of the recent Luxembourg tax authorities decision to exclude Gibraltar companies from the benefits of the EU Parent Subsidiary Directive as of 1 January 2021.
|
|
You Might Like