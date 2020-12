Canada: Mandatory COVID-19 Testing Found Reasonable In Ontario Care Home - Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On Dec. 9, 2020, Arbitrator Dana Randall issued an award upholding an employer's right to make employees take a COVID-19 test. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like