You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Ready' comes to you to do a rapid at-home test



More options for those looking to get tested for covid-19 - "Ready" just launched rapid at home testing here in Las Vegas. The company describes themselves as a mobile urgent care and it will come to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago Americans are barely getting nine full hours of alone time each week in quarantine



The majority of Americans are sick and tired of being sick and tired, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 nationally represented Americans how 2020 has treated them and found that 65% are.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on November 23, 2020 Care home testing scheme begins in England



A pilot scheme, using rapid-result Covid tests, is underway at 20 care homes across England. Families are now able to touch their loved ones for the first time since March. The test only takes 30.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06 Published on November 17, 2020