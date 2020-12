United States: It's Not Too Late To Comply With Illinois' Sexual Harassment Training Requirements - Ford & Harrison LLP Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

As of January 1, 2020, all Illinois employers are required to provide sexual harassment training to all employees on an annual basis. The initial deadline for compliance is December 31, 2020. 👓 View full article

