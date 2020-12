You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Canada: Deemed Infectious Disease Emergency Leave Protections Extended To July 3, 2021 - Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP On December 17, 2020 the Ontario Government amended O. Reg. 228/20 by extending the "COVID-19 Period" set out thereunder to July 3, 2021.

Mondaq 2 hours ago