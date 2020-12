Canada: Ontario Extends COVID-19 Period To July 3, 2021 - McMillan LLP Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Ontario government has updated its regulations under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA") to further extend Ontario's "COVID-19" period to July 3, 2021. 👓 View full article

