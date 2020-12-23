United States: Policy Matters Newsletter – December 21, 2020 - Seyfarth Shaw LLP Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Oh Happy Day! Stimulus Is Finally (Almost) Live. The House and Senate are scheduled to vote today on a $900 billion pandemic relief package along with a $1.4 trillion measure to fund... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

