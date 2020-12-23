United States: Should Companies Suspend Patent Rights On COVID-19 Vaccines? - Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
In early October, Moderna earned praise by announcing that it will not enforce patent rights related to its mRNA coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.
