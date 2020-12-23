Global  
 

UK: MDCG Releases Guidance On Classification Rules For IVDs - Bristows

Mondaq Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The European Commission's Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) recently published its guidance on the classification of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) (EU) 2017/746.
