UK: MDCG Releases Guidance On Classification Rules For IVDs - Bristows
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The European Commission's Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) recently published its guidance on the classification of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) (EU) 2017/746.
