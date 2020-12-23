UK: MDCG Releases Guidance On Classification Rules For IVDs - Bristows Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The European Commission's Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) recently published its guidance on the classification of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) (EU) 2017/746. 👓 View full article

