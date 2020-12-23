Canada: CRA Tax Audit Of Loss Carryovers Exceeding $200,000 - Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
In R v Posteraro and Dyck, 2014 BCPC 31, a voir dire about the admissibility of evidence in criminal proceedings for tax evasion, the CRA revealed that it had an internal policy to audit any loss carryover claim exceeding $200,000.
