Canada: CRA Tax Audit Of Loss Carryovers Exceeding $200,000 - Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

In R v Posteraro and Dyck, 2014 BCPC 31, a voir dire about the admissibility of evidence in criminal proceedings for tax evasion, the CRA revealed that it had an internal policy to audit any loss carryover claim exceeding $200,000. 👓 View full article

